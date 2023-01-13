KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 9th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

