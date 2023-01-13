Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $868,881.80

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $868,881.80 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00238879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00081019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,655,087 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.