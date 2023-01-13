KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter worth $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

