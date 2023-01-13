KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter worth $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.