Kusama Price Hits $27.72 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $27.72 or 0.00146765 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $238.35 million and $17.25 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00430863 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,749.57 or 0.30432705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00977429 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.