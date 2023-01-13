Kusama Price Hits $28.10 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.10 or 0.00149363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $241.63 million and $17.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

