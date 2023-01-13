Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $410.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.05.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $470.04 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

