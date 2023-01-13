Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 171,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 70,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 20.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$128.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 45.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

(Get Rating)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.