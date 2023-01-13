LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32). Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5,750.00.

Insider Transactions at LBG Media

About LBG Media

In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($559,210.53).

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.