LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32). Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.27).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
LBG Media Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5,750.00.
Insider Transactions at LBG Media
About LBG Media
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
