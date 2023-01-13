LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading 3.8% Higher

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32). 1,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on LBG Media from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Insider Activity at LBG Media

LBG Media Company Profile

In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($559,210.53).

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

