Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

NYSE V opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

