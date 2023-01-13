Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.71

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 50206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
