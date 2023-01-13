Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.71

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 50206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

