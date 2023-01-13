Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 134,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 72,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Legend Power Systems Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.