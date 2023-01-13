LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Up 49.6% This Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $3,674.95 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00429146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,801.20 or 0.30311449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00973318 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

