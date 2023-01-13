Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.34

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 11798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.