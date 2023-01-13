Leuthold Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 176,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 268,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.35. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.