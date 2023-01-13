Lido DAO (LDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $168.30 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00010323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,694,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

