Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 4084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

About Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Life Time Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

