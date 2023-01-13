Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 4084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
