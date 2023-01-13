Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) has been given a C$82.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Linamar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$45.46 and a 52 week high of C$81.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.0200011 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Insiders bought 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 over the last three months.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Stories

