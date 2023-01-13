Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and $1.57 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00430193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,748.39 or 0.30385348 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.14 or 0.00989209 BTC.

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

