Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 215,909 shares.
Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
