Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.78.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $235.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.71. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 45.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

