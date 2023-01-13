Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.03). 68,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 326,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Insider Activity at Live Company Group

In related news, insider Ranjit Murugason sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £10,000 ($12,183.24). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,700,000.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

See Also

