Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.78 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $121.78 million and $1.34 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 94.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

