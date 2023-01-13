Locus Chain Trading 97% Higher This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $1.47 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,763.84 or 0.30429882 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00970635 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network."

