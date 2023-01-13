London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,800 by Analysts at Citigroup

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 9,000 ($109.65) to GBX 8,800 ($107.21) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

