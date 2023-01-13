London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,800 by Analysts at Citigroup

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 9,000 ($109.65) to GBX 8,800 ($107.21) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.24.
About London Stock Exchange Group
