Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $32.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $474.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.65 and its 200-day moving average is $392.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.