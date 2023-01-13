Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,893,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $360.12 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

