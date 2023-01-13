Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 183,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

