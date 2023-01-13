Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. 2,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $249.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

