Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 45,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,777. The firm has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $625.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.85 and a 200 day moving average of $545.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.