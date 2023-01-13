Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 18,941 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,373,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

