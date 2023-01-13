Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $253.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

