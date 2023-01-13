Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $82,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW opened at $210.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $253.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.