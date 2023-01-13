LUKSO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $9.27 or 0.00049008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $138.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
