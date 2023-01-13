Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $60.51 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.