LUXO (LUXO) One Day Volume Hits $2,630.34

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, LUXO has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $2,630.34 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00426968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,768.99 or 0.30157606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00927574 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

