Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.
LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.
Lyft Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LYFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 445,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,516. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
