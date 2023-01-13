Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Lyft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 445,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,516. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

