Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lyft by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 99.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.