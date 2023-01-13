MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,410. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,843,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,966,000 after buying an additional 119,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

