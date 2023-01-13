Maker Market Cap Hits $635.54 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $650.08 or 0.03363859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $635.54 million and $26.45 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.62 or 0.30098895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00951552 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.