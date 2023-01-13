MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,328.63

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.75 million and approximately $172,328.63 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

