Maple 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $612,064.13 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $612,064.13 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00024941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

