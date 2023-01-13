Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading Down 6.5%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,204,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,332,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.86.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.28 million and a PE ratio of -36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.