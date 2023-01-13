Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $12.75. Marine Products shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 19,612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Increases Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 10.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marine Products by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

