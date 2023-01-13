MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.96. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MKTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
MarketWise Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
Insider Activity at MarketWise
In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
