Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 115 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.0 %

MAKSY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 48,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,372. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

