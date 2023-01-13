Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MAKSY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

