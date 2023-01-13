MAS Advisors LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

