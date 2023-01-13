MAS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 68,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,439. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $795.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

