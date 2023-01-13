MAS Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,721 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,527,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 107,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

